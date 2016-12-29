Advertisement

Norway's film industry had its best year in four decades

29 December 2016
Norway's film industry had its best year in four decades
'Kongens Nei' was the year's most-seen film. Heiko Junge / NTB scanpix
Roughly three million people saw Norwegian movies in 2016, giving the domestic film industry its best year in more than four decades.
“Over the past ten years, Norwegian films drew between two and 2.5 million [per year]. One has to go back to 1975, the year when ‘Flåklypa Grand Prix’ [the animated hit ‘The Pinchcliffe Grand Prix, ed.] premiered to find figures like this year,” Guttorm Petterson, the head of the cinema association Film & Kino told business daily Dagens Næringsliv. 
 
 
The Oscar shortlisted ‘Kongens nei’ (English title: The King’s Choice) was the year’s biggest draw in the nation’s cinemas, with well over 700,000 tickets sold. The family Christmas film ’Snekker Andersen og Julenissen’ and action film ‘Børning 2’ were also well attended, and all three topped several big Hollywood productions like ‘Me Before You’, ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Ice Age: Collision Course’. 
 
 
The most popular film over the Christmas period has been the animated film adaptation of Thorbjørn Egner's classic ‘Dyrene i Hakkebakkeskogen’, which has drawn nearly 120,000 moviegoers since December 25th. 
 
