World's biggest pooping marzipan pig? It must be Christmas in Norway.

Justin Cremer
Justin Cremer
justin.cremer@thelocal.com
23 December 2016
12:58 CET+01:00
The pig and its marvelous poo. Photo: Erik Pirolt/YouTube
Yes, you read that headline correctly.
Look, we could write a few witty paragraphs about weird Norwegian Christmas traditions, but we’ve recently covered that
 
We could also opt for some cunning commentorary about Norwegians pursuing obscure Christmas-related world reords that involve a massive amount of sweets. But the thing is, we’ve done that too
 
Still, we needed a way to justify showing you a bizarre video about two Norwegian artists’ world-record marzipan pig, complete with a giant pile of marzipan poo. 
 
Thus we asked Erik Pirolt, one of the artists behind the project, about his inspiration.
 
Turns out he was approached by a Kristiansand downtown business lobby group that wanted to draw more customers to the city centre at Christmas time. 
 
“When I was asked to do the biggest pig in the world, I was a bit skeptcial. But my daughter, who is seven, really wanted me to make it so I said, why not? When we started making it, I thought something was missing and then the poo idea just sort of came to me,” Pirolt told The Local. 
 
He added that the addition proved fruituitous as it was only through the addition of the giant pile of crap that the sculpture was able to claim the wolrd record for the world’s longest marizipan pig, in addition to the world’s heaviest at around 875 kilos. 
 
“If the shit wasn’t there, it wouldn’t have made the record,” he said. 
 
And there you have it. Enjoy this video that is just so weird (and thus so Norwegian) that it needs to be seen to be believed:
 
 
 
 
