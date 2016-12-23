Norway's ten weirdest Christmas traditions

Smuggling.

Photo: backpackerjam.com

Norwegians drive en masse to huge shopping centres on the Swedish border where they stock up on vast quantities of cheap(er) booze (and during occasional shortages, butter too).

Trick-or-treating at Christmas.



Photo: Bygdekvinnelaget

There's little difference between what Norwegians do when they "går julebukk", and what the rest of the world does at Halloween. Children travel in costume from house to house, singing in exchange for sweets. If adults go too, they are ideally so well disguised as to be unrecognisable. They then drink a glass of akvavit at every house, ideally until they are incomprehensible.

By the way, if you think the adults who "går julebukk" today seem eery, it's nothing to what they looked like back in 1910:



Photo: Sharyl's Cabin

Eating ribs instead of roasts.

Photo: AnneCN

Whether they're pork (julribbe) or lamb (pinnekjøtt), when Norwegians sit down for their Christmas meal, its ribs for the main course. Not a turkey in sight. Dancing around the Christmas tree. Foreigners who marry into Norwegian families can be disconcerted when asked to join hands and dance around the tree. The strangeness is only increased when accompanied by songs from God Jul, the 1967 album by Norwegian show band Dizzie Tunes. Watching Tre Nøtter til Askepott.