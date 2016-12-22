Norway told to brace for Christmas storms

The coasts are expected to be battered throughout the Christmas weekend. Photo: Marit Hommedal / NTB scanpix

A white Christmas is seemingly off the cards for most of Norway this year. Instead, parts of the country are expected to be battered by a holiday storm.

Western Norway got a taste of the Christmas storm already on Tuesday when coastal areas received wind gusts of up to 30 metres per second.

And things won’t get any better during the Christmas weekend.

On both Friday and Saturday winds are expected to reach full storm speeds on the coasts. Snow is unlikely except for in the mountains, but there should be a lot of rain and even possible thunderstorms.

In Trøndelag, the forecast calls for the same scenario with gale-strength winds. Rain and sleet will be the Christmas weekend themes, with snow showers in the higher regions.

The approaching storm can mean several days of bad weather stretching beyond the Christmas weekend, not only in Western Norway, but across the entire southern half of the country.

“It is particularly Western Norway and the mountains in the south that will get it full-throttle,” meteorologist Ida Fossli told weather portal yr.no.

East Agder, West Agder and Telemark will all experience strong winds from the coasts as well as steady rainfall, which should arrive as snow at altitudes above 500-800 meters.

Over in Oslo, meteorologists are predicting very heavy local precipitation.

As it looks now, Northern Norway and Eastern Norway will get off the easiest from the storm. There are calls for rainfall on Christmas Eve in the east but it is expected to drop off before Santa Claus makes his deliveries. Northern Norway’s weather is expected to follow the same pattern.

In Troms and Finnmark counties, residents will also have to contend with strong winds but they have the best chance of enjoying a white Christmas with meteorologists predicting local snow showers.