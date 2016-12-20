Advertisement

Norway police increase security after Berlin Christmas market attack

NTB/The Local
news@thelocal.no
20 December 2016
10:47 CET+01:00
berlinterroroslo

Share this article

Norway police increase security after Berlin Christmas market attack
Police will increase their presence at the Spikersuppa Christmas market and other locations. Photo: Heiko Junge / NTB scanpix
NTB/The Local
news@thelocal.no
20 December 2016
10:47 CET+01:00
Police in Oslo and Bergen are increasing their presence in the streets as a direct result of the attack on the Christmas market in Berlin.
For the latest from Berlin, visit our sister site The Local Germany
 
“We are increasing patrols in places where large crowds gather, including the Christmas market in Spikersuppa,” police operations manager Cathrine Sylju told broadcaster NRK, referring to the popular Christmas market near the ice skating rink in Eidsvoll Square. 
 
Sylju told news agency NTB that thus far there are no concrete threat factors behind the more stringent safety measures. She added that it is quite natural for the police to display increased vigilance after the attack in Berlin.
 
“We are continuously evaluating which measures should be implemented and respond to any changes in threat assessment by the Police Security Service (PST),” she said.
 
Police in Bergen also said that security would be increased at 'symbolic targets' like Christmas markets. 
 
"We are concentrating on patrols of areas where there are a lot of people," spokesman Morten Ørn told Bergensavisen.
 
Twelve people were killed and 48 wounded when a lorry was intentionally driven into a crowd that was gathered at a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday evening. German police described the incident early on Tuesday morning as a "probable terrorist attack".
 
Other European cities, including Paris, Vienna and Copenhagen, have also increased security at local Christmas markets. 
berlinterroroslo

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway reverses course on wolf 'slaughter'
  2. Scandinavia's 'Doctor Anal' gets his medical licence back
  3. Chinese newspaper: 'Ridiculous' Norway 'paid its price' for Nobel rift
  4. Finally! Longer days on the way for (most of) Norway
  5. Norwegians are about to lose their FM radio and they’re not happy about it
Advertisement
Advertisement