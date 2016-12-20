Norway police increase security after Berlin Christmas market attack

For the latest from Berlin, visit our sister site The Local Germany
“We are increasing patrols in places where large crowds gather, including the Christmas market in Spikersuppa,” police operations manager Cathrine Sylju told broadcaster NRK, referring to the popular Christmas market near the ice skating rink in Eidsvoll Square.
Sylju told news agency NTB that thus far there are no concrete threat factors behind the more stringent safety measures. She added that it is quite natural for the police to display increased vigilance after the attack in Berlin.
“We are continuously evaluating which measures should be implemented and respond to any changes in threat assessment by the Police Security Service (PST),” she said.
Police in Bergen also said that security would be increased at 'symbolic targets' like Christmas markets.
"We are concentrating on patrols of areas where there are a lot of people," spokesman Morten Ørn told Bergensavisen.
Twelve people were killed and 48 wounded when a lorry was intentionally driven into a crowd that was gathered at a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday evening. German police described the incident early on Tuesday morning as a "probable terrorist attack".
Other European cities, including Paris, Vienna and Copenhagen, have also increased security at local Christmas markets.