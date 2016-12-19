Norwegians set world record for longest gingerbread train – again!

The train was so big that at the end it needed two tracks just to fit. Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix

For the second time in five years, a Norwegian train station is home to the world’s longest gingerbread train.

The newly-opened Holmestrand Station boasts a 370.75 metre long gingerbread train, smashing a record that was set in 2011 at Oslo Central Station with a delectable locomotive was ‘only’ 206 metres long.

The new record required nearly 700kg of gingerbread dough and the cooperation of some 800 schoolchildren and local businesses in Holmestrand, Hof and Sande Municipalities.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg was on hand to officially open the new station and snap photos of the gingerbread train.

To qualify for the record, the confection could not have so much as a one millimetre gap between the cars. That meant applying a lot of last-second powdered sugar.

Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix

The elaborately-decorated cars were so numerous that in the end the train had to use two ‘tracks’ just to fit. And it could have been even longer – around 30 cars didn’t survive being attached to the train.

Holmestrand Mayor Alf Johan Svele said the city’s inhabitants should be proud of their sweet – if somewhat obscure – record.

“It feels really good. As mayor I am really proud because I have had what I already knew about Holmestrand’s people confirmed – that they always show up and are engaged,” he told broadcaster NRK.

Unfortunately for them, they don’t get to taste the fruits of their labour. The world-record gingerbread train was not approved for human consumption and after two days on display, all 370.75 metres of it is likely to end up as pig feed.