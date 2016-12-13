Advertisement

Man sentenced for threatening Norwegian royals and PM

NTB/The Local
13 December 2016
13:45 CET+01:00

The man's letters to the Royal Palace said he would kidnap members of the royal family. Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix
A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Tuesday for threatening the Norwegian royal family, Prime Minister Erna Solberg and others.
The man sent several letters to the Royal Palace, parliament, the National Police Immigration Service and several private individuals. The letters were sent inside envelopes contained that also contained syringes. He wrote that he would bomb Norway, kidnap members of the royal family, and warned that if anyone used the syringes they would die.
 
The 23-year-old claimed to be in cahoots with convicted domestic terrorist Anders Behring Breivik.
 
Appearing before the Borgarting Court of Appeal, the man admitted that he had written the letters and included the syringes. He argued, however, that the court should find him mentally insane. 
 
His lawyers contended that the man was suffering delusions when he sent his threats. 
 
The court nevertheless concluded that the man should be considered sane and sentenced him to one year and three months in prison. Ten months of the sentence was made conditional with the man allowed to be released on probation. The rest of the sentence was considered as time served since he has been in police custody for months. 

